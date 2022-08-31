Mass Megawatts Enhances Solar Tracking Technology for an Additional 7% Power Gain

WORCESTER, MA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com announced that it has enhanced its patent-pending, Solar Tracking technology to improve energy production levels by an additional 7%.

The company’s Solar Tracking System (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West throughout the day. In addition, with the company’s latest design improvement, the tracking system will also cost effectively adjust the panels based on the sun’s altitude each day. These adjustments will significantly improve the power generation level of the solar panels.

This innovation is expected to increase the energy production level of the company’s STS by an additional 7% while requiring less than a 2% increase in system cost. That brings the total increase in power generation to 37% while requiring less than a 12% increase in cost.

Stated another way, for an additional investment of 12%, you can achieve 37% more power generation with the STS as compared to a traditional, stationary-mount, solar-panel system. The STS would utilize the same number of solar panels as the stationary unit, but would produce 37% more energy for the life of the unit. The generated electricity can be used for onsite consumption and/or revenue generation.

The Solar Tracking System boosts the energy production level of solar panels while reducing the payback period for solar power investments. The technology is particularly well suited for commercial roof-top and ground-mount locations. Added government incentives, including tax credits, are also fueling the demand for solar investments.

Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power at a lower cost when compared to traditional, stationary systems.

Mass Megawatts feels that their tracking technology provides a competitive advantage that will soon become a standard in the solar power industry. The company is continuing to plan for commercial installations throughout the country.

You can listen to a recent interview with the company’s CEO, Jon Ricker at https://youtu.be/3PDeAUwKCkg .

The global demand for solar tracking is anticipated to grow from the current market size of $2 billion to more than $3 billion by 2025, with demand being fueled by the growing need for clean, renewable energy sources that reduce dependency on foreign energy sources. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be leader in this industry by delivering a reliable, low-cost solution.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking and Wind Electric Power Generation systems and very little debt, including no convertible notes or toxic debt, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned to expand production and meet its revenue generation goals in both the near and long terms.

As of the date of this press release, the outstanding float for Mass Megawatts is under 138 million shares with a market capitalization under $4 million. The company was founded in 1997 and has never been a shell company.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the Website.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).