Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 2,500 salary shares awarded on 30 August 2019 in accordance with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the Admiral Group plc AGM on 26 April 2018.



In line with policy, 1,225 shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and 1,275 were retained and are subject to a two-year holding period and malus and clawback provisions.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 21.691,225
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-08-30
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

 