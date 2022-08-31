ResGreen Group Introduces Wireless Foot Pedals As Part of Its Wireless Automation Devices Portfolio

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (“RGGI”), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it is now offering wireless foot pedals as part of its growing portfolio of industrial automation devices. Foot pedals or switches are ideal for applications that require hands-free operation in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and more. Foot pedals perform similar tasks as pushbuttons and allow workers to interface with equipment to verify, initiate and stop tasks.

“ResGreen’s commitment to putting the customer first and developing cost-effective, simple solutions is evident in our development of wireless automation devices, such as foot pedals,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “Our engineers couldn’t find an existing solution that was easy to integrate and wireless, so we designed our own.”

ResGreen’s durable foot pedals feature MQTT, a standard messaging protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows the devices to easily connect to other equipment and systems. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with Regreen’s BotWay software, but can also interface with other software systems.

The foot pedals include a six-foot long cable for placement away from equipment and a high-contrast screen that displays information about status, battery life and set-up information. The firmware is upgradable Over-the-Air (OTA) and via ResGreen’s set-up tool. The foot pedals are compatible with any 2.4 GHZ WiFi network. 5GHZ, Bluetooth, or LoRa are available upon request.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com .

