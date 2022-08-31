The Worldwide Urinary Drainage Bags Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Large Bags, Leg Bags), by Usage (Reusable, Disposable), by Capacity (0-500 Ml, 500-1000 Ml), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urinary drainage bags market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising prevalence of urological diseases are the key factors driving the market.

There has been a constant rise in the prevalence of urologic disorders, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence (UI), and kidney stones, which lead to bladder dysfunction. A report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020 states that the prevalence of acute urinary retention is more common in men than in women and around 10.00% of men in the age group 70 to 80 years are more likely to develop acute urinary retention.



Therefore, such instances indicate that the demand for urinary drainage bags may increase, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted access to medical services, which has led to inadequate medical facilities for patients with various conditions. Older patients with multiple comorbidities are at a higher risk of acquiring COVID-19 due to low immunity. Older people majorly prefer using urinary drainage bags during hospital admissions due to several advantages.

Therefore, a surge in hospital admission rate due to rising cases of COVID-19 is anticipated to propel the product demand to offer efficient patient care across hospital settings. Thus, the market is expected to witness significant and continuous growth post-pandemic.



Urinary Drainage Bags Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the leg bags segment held the largest share in 2020. An increase in the use of leg bags owing to its several advantages is boosting the segment growth.

In terms of usage, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the increase in adoption of home care treatments.

In terms of capacity, the 500-1000 ml segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as it is the standard measure for leg bags and thus is widely used.

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the increase in hospital admissions across the globe due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries performed and the strong presence of many local players.

