Iris Energy to Release FY22 Results and Host Conference Call on September 13, 2022

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient proprietary Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will publish the Company’s financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Eastern Time, after the market close on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.irisenergy.co/news-releases.

Iris Energy will host a conference call to discuss its FY22 financial results including time for Q&A beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations.

Webcast and Conference Details

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time or 7:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its FY22 financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

100% renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >$25bn in energy and infrastructure projects globally



Contacts Investors Media Bom Shin Jon Snowball Iris Energy Domestique +61 411 376 332 +61 477 946 068 bom.shin@irisenergy.co

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.