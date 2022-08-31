Outlook on the Blood Warmers Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ICU Medical, Life Warmer and MEQU Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Warmers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Portable, Non-portable Blood Warmers), by End-use (Hospitals/Clinic, Ambulatory Services, Defense Forces, Rescue Forces), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood warmers market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. Rising incidences of road accidents, mishaps and other injuries, rising burden of hypothermia cases along with growing demand for blood warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors, operating in extreme temperature environments are expected to propel the market demand for such devices over the forecast period.



Over the recent past, the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with surges in hospitalization globally, this is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The demand for infusion therapy surged significantly during this period. This is one of the key factors driving up demand for blood warmer devices, which are used to raise fluids to body temperature, speed up patient recovery, and reduce the danger of transfusion shock.



Moreover, various manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Danish MedTech Company MEQU released the Power Pack, a new battery for its M Warmer System, a compact blood and IV fluid-warming systems. The system is commonly used in prehospital emergency settings. Such product launches are expected to propel the market over the forecast period.



Blood Warmers Market Report Highlights

Based on product, non-portable blood warmers segment held the largest market share of 55.47% in 2021. The increasing rate of hospitalization rising aging population, and improving financing for healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are all likely to propel this segment growth.

In end-use scope, the hospital-based segment dominated the market with a share of 65.45% in 2021. Blood warmers are commonly employed in hospitals because they can heat a larger volume of blood or IV solutions while also being more affordable & easier to maintain.

North America dominated the blood warmers market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 40.7% in 2021, owing to the increase in the number of surgical procedures/hospital visits, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement in the healthcare sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Blood Warmers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key End-Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing number of surgeries and trauma cases

3.5.1.2 Growing demand for blood warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors

3.5.1.3 Increasing demand for portable blood/iv fluid warmers

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Low Market Penetration In Emerging Economies Due To High Cost

3.5.2.2 Product Recalls

3.5.3 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.5.3.1 Increasing R&D Of Innovative Products

3.6 blood warmers: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, By Pest

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market & Post Pandemic Recovery Analysis



Chapter 4 Blood warmers Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Blood Warmers Market, by Product, 2017 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030

4.4.1 Portable Blood Warmers

4.4.1.1 Portable Blood Warmers Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2 Non-Portable Blood Warmers

4.4.2.1 Non-portable Blood Warmers market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Blood warmers Market: Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Blood Warmers Market, by End-use, 2017 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030

5.5.1 Hospitals/Clinic

5.5.1.1 Hospitals/Clinic Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Ambulatory Services

5.5.2.1 Ambulatory Services Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Defense Forces

5.5.3.1 Defense Forces Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Rescue Forces

5.5.4.1 Rescue forces market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Blood warmers Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, By End-use 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Blood Warmers Market-Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.2.1 Innovators

7.2.2 Market Leaders

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 STRYKER CORPORATION

7.3.1.1 Company overview

7.3.1.2 Financial performance

7.3.1.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.2 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

7.3.2.1 Company overview

7.3.2.2 Financial performance

7.3.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.2.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.3 GENTHERM MEDICAL

7.3.3.1 Company overview

7.3.3.2 Financial performance

7.3.3.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.3.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.4 BELMONT MEDICAL

7.3.4.1 Company overview

7.3.4.2 Financial performance

7.3.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.5 3M

7.3.5.1 Company overview

7.3.5.2 Financial performance

7.3.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.6 ICU MEDICAL

7.3.6.1 Company overview

7.3.6.2 Financial performance

7.3.6.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.6.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.7 VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

7.3.7.1 Company overview

7.3.7.2 Financial performance

7.3.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.7.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.8 THE SURGICAL COMPANY PTM

7.3.8.1 Company overview

7.3.8.2 Financial performance

7.3.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.8.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.9 LIFE WARMER

7.3.9.1 Company overview

7.3.9.2 Financial performance

7.3.9.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.9.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.10 MEQU

7.3.10.1 Company overview

7.3.10.2 Financial performance

7.3.10.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.10.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.11 ESTILL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

7.3.11.1 Company overview

7.3.11.2 Financial performance

7.3.11.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.11.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3.12 SMISSON-CARTLEDGE BIOMEDICAL

7.3.12.1 Company overview

7.3.12.2 Financial performance

7.3.12.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.12.4 Strategic initiatives



