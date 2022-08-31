Apica Announces New Platform Name and Features to Help Organizations Look Toward a Web 3.0 World

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica Systems, the leader in digital performance monitoring, announced enhanced capabilities to help customers reduce friction as they look toward a Web 3.0 world. Apica's product team has developed a forward-looking strategy to help align all product development to a Web 3.0 vision. This began late last year with the load testing and synthetic monitoring capabilities being combined into the Apica platform now named Apica Ascent. These new improvements help reduce friction in dashboarding to help customers consume the data they want when and where they want it.

"We work with some of the largest forward-thinking companies globally - from finance and manufacturing to entertainment - who need to test and monitor mission-critical applications and their end user's journey," said Jason Haworth, CPO at Apica. "We have made it a priority to listen to and even anticipate our customers' needs while delivering the best-in-class digital performance monitoring platform. Our plan is to make monitoring easier for any organization looking toward Web 3.0 and beyond."

Apica's Ascent platform's new capabilities include:

Scripted Checks:

Apica's new Scripted Checks capabilities allow organizations to run as a monitor anything they can code. Now they can observe any complex problem or system that can be monitored through any type of coded interface. This means organizations can replace self-managed on-premises software with powerful scripting engines that handle the most complex workflows. DevOps and monitoring teams can now develop scripts through the most popular scripting languages and any home-grown languages. The result is the ability to monitor anything that can be reached by code including systems that are not traditionally monitorable.

Lambda Checks:

Organizations that are fully cloud-based can now run as a monitor anything they can code, natively inside their AWS environment. With the ability to monitor resources that are inside private AWS Virtual Private Clouds, organizations can have visibility into secured application components without the need to create security exceptions for external agents while ensuring all monitoring runs with appropriate permissions.

Grafana Integration

The Grafana Plugin enables integration of Apica's platform with customers' on-site deployment of Grafana to provide customizable views of their application monitoring for business owners and operations teams, to identify availability and performance issues before they impact users. The Apica Panels, conveniently integrated directly into Apica Synthetic Monitoring (ASM), eliminate the need to deploy a Grafana server and enable Single Sign-On so customers can get the data quickly.

SSO for ALT

Current customers of ASM have enjoyed the simplified user administration afforded by Single Sign-On (SSO), which allows organizations to manage access through their existing centralized Enterprise User Management system. The same SSO capabilities are now included in Apica's Load Testing (ALT), bringing the same simplicity and operational savings. With the enhanced SSO feature, organizations can now integrate both ASM and ALT with their Enterprise User Management system using industry-standard SAML 2.0 for identity federation.

Connect with Apica

Twitter: @apicasystems

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/apica-ab/

About Apica

Apica's Ascent platform is used by global organizations to help solve the most complex digital performance issues in today's multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Apica delivers its scalable monitoring and detailed insights across any location, device, app, or authentication. Our SaaS platform reduces friction and time to resolution for cloud migrations, applications, and underlying infrastructure outages, ensuring all user experiences exceed expectations. To learn more about Apica, visit www.apica.io.

Press Contact:

Ben Jolley

Benjamin.jolley@apicasystems.com

8015920806

Related Images











Image 1: Apica









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment