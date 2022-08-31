BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Change in BBS-Bioactive Bonesubstitutes Plc’s management

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 31 August 2022 15.00 (CEST)



BBS-Bioactive Bonesubstitutes Plc's CFO and member of the management team, Liisa Hukka, has announced that she is leaving the company to take on new challenges outside the company. She will stop her work during September 2022.

"I warmly thank Liisa for her contribution to the company. Liisa's contribution was significant in piloting the company towards the post-launch commercial phase. We wish her all the best for his new challenges," says CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi.

The application process for the company's new CFO has been started and the appointment will be announced separately.

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Liisa Hukka, CFO,

tel. +35840 0611038, e-mail: liisa.hukka@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi