UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September.



Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: September 6 – 8, 2022

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Boston, Massachusetts

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Corporate update presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4 PM ET

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation is available by clicking here and will also be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Evoke Canale

Jason Spark

Jason.spark@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Unity Biotechnology, Inc