Syapse and Genesis Research Combine Forces to Offer Real-World Evidence Services and Data to Oncology Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Genesis Research, combining the expertise and resources of both companies to better serve clients developing new oncology innovations. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies partner with Genesis Research to conduct real-world evidence-based research that supports the development and launch of new and innovative treatments.



The new partnership will enable Genesis Research clients in the oncology space, especially those exploring biomarker therapies, to leverage Syapse’s leading real-world evidence platform, enabling them to develop a deeper understanding of these challenging and complex oncological diseases. Concurrently, this strategic relationship will enable Syapse to provide its clients with streamlined access to Genesis’ unique, integrated, fit-for-purpose research partnerships.

“The pharmaceutical leaders we work with increasingly see the value that real-world evidence can bring to the process of developing and launching new treatments that make meaningful differences in the lives of patients,” said Frank A. Corvino, Co-founder, and CEO of Genesis Research. “We’re excited to partner with Syapse, who can offer our clients a holistic view of the patient journey through their capture of real-world data in the oncology space, where we’ve come to understand the unique and varied ways that cancer presents in individual patients, as well as the potential role that biomarkers can play in diagnosing and treating these diseases more effectively.”

By partnering with Syapse, Genesis Research clients will have readily available access to an unparalleled real-world data source and powerful analytics tools to gain new insights to support the advancement of novel oncology therapies. Syapse’s oncology platform collects, standardizes, and curates available data from a diverse pool of oncology patients, allowing researchers to generate real-world insights on cancer trends and treatments in a real-world setting. Similarly, Syapse’s clients will now benefit from Genesis Research’s agility-focused partnership model and extensive experience in delivering real-world evidence informed by its comprehensive strategic planning, insight generation, and value demonstration products and services.

“Syapse and Genesis Research are a fantastic complement to each other’s strengths, focuses, and missions,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Syapse. “Together, we can offer our respective customers easier access to services using the latest insights into biomarkers to deliver personalized tailored care.”

Syapse and Genesis Research look forward to collaborating under this new partnership agreement in the coming weeks and months as both companies begin offering new, co-marketed services to clients.

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into an experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care.

Syapse Contact

About Genesis Research

Genesis Research is an international health economics and outcomes research and real-world evidence research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, generation and communication, the company also supports pharmaceutical and biotech clients with tech-enabled, dedicated partnerships delivered via a unique engagement model that enables life sciences companies to address complex needs with unmatched timeliness and quality. For more information, visit www.genesisrg.com .