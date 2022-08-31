Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that Manavendra (Manu) Sial will succeed Dennis Fehr as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective mid-September. Mr. Fehr will continue to provide his guidance to the Company as a non-executive employee until his departure from the Company on October 15, 2022.



Over the last four years, Mr. Sial has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for SunPower Corporation (Nasdaq: SPWR), where he led SunPower’s treasury, project finance, investor relations, financial planning, and accounting organizations. Mr. Sial will remain available to ensure a smooth transition at SunPower through September 14, 2022. Prior to joining SunPower, Mr. Sial served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of VECTRA, which was a portfolio company of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, from 2015 through 2018. Prior to his employment with VECTRA, Mr. Sial held various global finance and operations leadership roles with SunEdison Inc. from 2011 to 2015, including serving as Senior Vice President, Finance in 2015 and Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific and South Africa from 2013 through 2014. Before joining SunEdison Inc., Mr. Sial spent 11 years with General Electric (GE) in a variety of roles. Mr. Sial earned his MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and his Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University in India.

Julian Nebreda, Fluence’s incoming President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m extremely pleased to have Manu join Fluence as we continue our focus on growing our company and achieving profitability. Manu’s track record of success as a public company CFO, his outstanding financial leadership, and breadth of experience in clean energy will be an invaluable asset to our organization as we move into our next chapter.”

Mr. Nebreda continued, “On behalf of the entire team at Fluence, I would like to thank Dennis for his innumerable contributions over the last few years. Dennis was instrumental in building a solid financial team at Fluence and guiding the team through a successful initial public offering last fall. We wish him success in the next phase of his career.”

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider.

