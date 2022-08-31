Rapid Technological Improvements in Products to Drive Demand for Patient Warming Devices: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global patient warming devices market is currently valued at around US$ 2 billion and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2026.



Devices for warming patients are widely used in clinical settings to relieve discomfort and aid patients in coping with the unintended loss of body heat by maintaining the normal body temperature, which lowers the risk of other problems and speeds up recovery. The medical profession makes extensive use of these technologies to enhance patient care during transfers and procedures, as well as while treating patients who are gravely ill or injured.

The significant risk of hypothermia in anaesthetized individuals and those who have had traumatic injuries makes it a serious problem because of the consequences it can cause. Devices for warming patients are an essential part of targeted hypothermia, often known as protective or therapeutic hypothermia.

The market has grown due to several variables, including an increase in surgical operations, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders & cancer, rising elderly population, and other similar considerations. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically improved solutions and rising consumer awareness might open up many doors for the industry to expand quickly.

The global market for patient warming devices is anticipated to expand because of the rising incidence of oncology and cardiovascular ailments. Rewarming is a serious test, especially for those who require angiographic or employable intercession.

Which Regions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Patient Warming Device Manufacturers?

“North America Leads Patient Warming Devices Market Due to Rising Cardiovascular Surgeries, Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure, & High Accident Cases”

The patient warming devices market has been studied across regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The North American region is expected to dominate the market share due to factors such as technological development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in surgeries, growing geriatric population that is particularly vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high awareness levels.

Followed by North America, Europe is expected to hold a strong position in the global patient warmer devices market due to the increasing rate of surgeries caused as a result of road accidents.

Due to the strong growth potential to meet the unmet demands of the target population in this region, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to have profitable growth during the projection period. Rising trauma and accident cases are expected to boost sales of patient warming devices in this region.

Key Segments Covered in the Patient Warming Devices Industry Survey

By Product :



Surface Warming Systems

Intravascular Warming Systems Patient Warming Accessories





By Application :



Acute Care

Perioperative Care Newborn & Pediatric Care





By End User :



Hospitals

Clinics Nursing Facilities Others



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

Utilizing the most recent technological developments, manufacturers, distributors, and other industry participants in the patient warming devices market are enhancing the key characteristics of their systems.

A wide range of blankets, such as specialty, underbody, and full body blankets, are included in the Bair Hugger product line, which was developed by 3M.



Key players in the Patient Warming Devices Market

3M Company

Augustine Surgical, Inc.

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Care Essentials

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.

Enthermics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Geratherm Medical AG

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Key Takeaways from Patient Warming Devices Market Study

Growing rate of premature deliveries and expanding population of children with medical disorders are important factors that will fuel the demand for patient warming devices.

Increase in the number of elderly people who are more vulnerable to various continuing medical issues will also be a factor contributing to the growth of this industry.

Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal issues brought on by an inactive lifestyle and prolonged time spent at work will also foster industry growth.

Sales of patient warming devices are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026.

The U.S. and China are expected to be profitable regional markets for patient warmer suppliers.



