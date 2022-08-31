CinCor Pharma to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced that company management will participate at the following investor conferences: Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference taking place September 6 - 8, 2022 in Boston, MA and Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place September 12 - 13, 2022 in New York, NY.



Company management will also present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM ET in Boston, MA. A link to the live webcast will be available at webcast/wellsfargo. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at CinCor.com/events.

The CinCor management team will participate in investor meetings during each of these events. Investors interested in meeting with CinCor at the conference should contact their respective event representative.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

Contacts: Investors: Terry Coelho Bob Yedid CinCor Pharma, Inc. LifeSci Advisors EVP, CFO and CBDO ir@CinCor.com



