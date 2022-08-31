Unaudited Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the Group for the First Half of 2022

English Lithuanian





Referring to the unaudited data, over the first six months of 2022, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 35.736 mln. Euros, that is by 28.6 per cents more compared to the first six months of the year 2021. The turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB over the first six months of 2021 was 27.794 mln. Euros.

In the first half of 2022, Panevezio statybos trestas AB incurred the net loss in the amount of 1.837 mln. Euros. Over the first half of 2021, Panevezio statybos trestas AB was on the net profit in the amount of 0.241 mln. Euros.

The war in Ukraine had a significant impact on the Company's activities, as well as the entire construction sector. The prices of materials that have increased notably since the beginning of the war, shortage of raw materials and supply disruptions had substantial effects on the Company's result for the first half.

The comprehensive consolidated revenue of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group amounted to 55.150 mln. Euros, which increased by 17 per cents compared to that for the first half of 2021 when the revenue of the Group had been 47.134 mln. Euros. Over the accounting period the Group incurred the net loss in the amount of 0.466 mln. Euros.

EBITDA of the Company for the six months of 2022 was negative – 1.853 mln. Euros whereas for the first half of the year 2021 it amounted to 0.147 mln. Euros. EBITDA of the Group for the six months of 2022 was 0.389 mln. Euros compared to 3.252 mln. Euros for the first half of 2021.

