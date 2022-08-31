BrewBilt Reports $1M in 2nd QTR Sales With $10M on the Horizon

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces approximately $1M in sales for the 2nd-QTR ending 6/30/2022 and pending new customer orders of approximately $10M.

On 8/15/2022, the company filed its 10-Q for the period ending 6/30/2022. Assets increased from approximately $2.4M in 2021 to $4M in 2022 for the same period. Sales and gross profits increased substantially from 2021 to 2022 for the same period, while expenses only increased by 15%.

Jef Lewis, CEO and Chairman, stated, “It has been a very positive year for BrewBilt, despite the economy and industry changes, and we seem to be liked by our peers and our customer base. With management’s focus on sales and growth, we’ve experienced a high volume of inquiries and orders for our products. Some of the ‘Big Boys’ in our industry have purchased our products this 3rd QTR, and any efforts in marketing and advertising are paying off. There is a lot of great positive news, and we will share this with you in our next release. Chow.”

BrewBilt Manufacturing will utilize the BrewBilt Brewery (Symbols “BRBL”) facility and their new tap room for demonstration of its brewhouses. This facility is state of the art with proprietary systems and automation processes that allow for higher quality craft beer production and better efficiency.

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders. We design and manufacture custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

