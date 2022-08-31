ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 30 August 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1027.1p

- including income, 1040.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1029.0p

- including income, 1042.2p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes