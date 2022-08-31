Brixton Metals Drills 146m of 0.63 g/t Gold including 48m of 1.05 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce further drill results from its 2022 drill program at the wholly owned Thorn Project located in the Golden Triangle trend of British Columbia. The Project is located within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation’s traditional territory.



Highlights

Further drilling at the Trapper Target has yielded numerous visible gold hits

Hole THN22-206 intercepted 47m of 1.10 g/t Au

Hole THN22-207 intercepted 47m of 1.06 g/t Au

Hole THN22-208 intercepted 32m of 1.04 g/t Au

Hole THN22-209 intercepted 146m of 0.63 g/t Au including 48m of 1.05 g/t Au



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “The Trapper target continues to demonstrate encouraging results within near-surface epithermal style mineralization. The addition of oriented core to our 2022 drill campaign has significantly increased our understanding of the structurally complex discovery which we look forward to testing with additional step out holes.”



Click here for Figure 1. Gold Geochemistry and The Trapper Target Location Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Figure-1_31Aug2022.jpg

Table 1. Select Mineralized Intervals for the Trapper Target Drilling.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) THN22-206 6.63 25.97 19.34 1.02 THN22-206 53.00 100.00 47.00 1.10 THN22-207 72.00 79.00 7.00 1.49 THN22-207 119.00 166.00 47.00 1.06 THN22-208 23.34 95.00 71.66 0.52 including 48.00 65.00 17.00 1.07 THN22-208 115.00 147.00 32.00 1.04 THN22-208 172.00 188.00 16.00 0.73 THN22-209 10.00 156.00 146.00 0.63 including 12.00 60.00 48.00 1.05



All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.



Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “In addition to the previous high-grade gold intercepts, these new drill results demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization at the Trapper Target and that mineralization remains open in several directions. Further drilling is planned.”



Click here for Figure 2. Plan Map of Collar Locations at the Trapper Target with Mineralized Intervals:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Figure2B_31August2022.jpg

Discussion



Drill holes THN22-206 and THN22-207 were drilled to test the continuity and grade, up-dip and down-dip of THN21-186, setting up from the same drill pad and azimuth. Both 206-207 intersected broad 47m intervals of 1 g/t Au, confirming the continuity of mineralization intersected in THN21-186 with 139.0m of 2.14 g/t Au. Drill hole THN22-205, with 64m of 5.74 g/t Au (see News Release dated July 6, 2022) was setup 120m west of the drill pad where THN21-186 was drilled. Drill holes THN22-208 and 209 were planned to test the mineralization between the THN22-205 and THN21-186 drill pads which successfully demonstrated that gold mineralization is present with grades up to 146.00m of 0.63 g/t Au (10.00-156.00m) in THN22-209, including 48.00m of 1.05 g/t Au (12.00-60.00m). Hole THN22-208 returned 71.66m of 0.52 g/t Au, including 40.60 g/t Au over 0.25m (23.34-23.59m) and including 17.00m of 1.07 g/t Au from 48.00m depth. Hole 208 had two lower mineralized zones that yielded 32m of 1.04 g/t Au from 115m depth and 16.00m of 0.73 g/t Au from 172.00m depth. Assays are pending for THN22-210, which was drilled up-dip of THN-22-208 and 209 from the same pad.



Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled in northwest, east-west and northeast trends. Mineralization appears to favor the contact between the Cretaceous quartz diorite and the Triassic lapilli tuff volcanic rocks. Broad high-grade gold intervals are largely hosted within the quartz diorite unit. The gold is associated with base metal veins (Pb-Zn +/- Cu) that have offsets, jogs and broken patterns. With the use of oriented core measurements, surface mapping, geochemistry and magnetics, the aim is to achieve predictability of the gold-bearing zones. The current drilling at the Trapper Target is located about 7km southeast from the Camp Creek Porphyry Target.



A new mineralized outcrop was discovered with visible gold within base metal veins hosted in lapilli tuff volcanic rocks, 420m northeast of THN22-206/THN22-207 for further follow up work.



Click here for Figure 3. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 206:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Figure-3_31Aug2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. HQ Core Photographs from Hole 208 and 209:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Figure-4_31Aug2022.jpg

2022 Exploration Season Update



A total of approximately 10,665 meters have been drilled this season to date, including 4919m at the Camp Creek Porphyry target, 3924m at the Trapper target and 290m at the Metla target. Brixton currently has drills turning at its Camp Creek and Metla targets. To date, field crews have collected 1126 soil samples and 476 surface rock samples for analysis.

This season, extensive mapping, soil sampling and prospecting has identified a multikilometer scale alkalic porphyry system in the Metla Target area. Bornite, chalcopyrite, and visible gold have been sampled and alkalic-style porphyry alteration zonation has been mapped on surface. A drill has been mobilized to test this newly identified surface mineralization. Upon completion of drilling at Metla, the drill will return to the Trapper Target for phase two drilling.

A third drill is being mobilized to site for the Camp Creek Target drilling. The third drill will be located at significant step-out (200-300m) northwest of THN22-221. Hole THN22-221 at the Camp Creek Target is currently at approximately 1200m depth, drilling a 275m step-out to the northeast from the collar for holes 184-201 and known porphyry mineralization.

Table 2. Drill Collar and Hole Information.

Thorn Drillholes: This Release Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Zone Status THN22-206 630344 6485533 1302 0 -50 338.02 Trapper Reported here THN22-207 630344 6485533 1302 0 -76 232.36 Trapper Reported here THN22-208 630286 6485544 1322 1 -64 258.47 Trapper Reported here THN22-209 630286 6485544 1322 3 -81 218.54 Trapper Reported here Thorn Drillholes: Previously Released Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Zone Status THN22-200 627777 6491684 612 241 -69 629.02 Camp Creek No significant results THN22-201 627876 6491944 672 239 -83 1302.71 Camp Creek Reported August 16, 2022 THN22-202 627777 6491684 612 290 -76 626.12 Camp Creek No significant results THN22-203 630222 6485571 1325 6 -45 242.93 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-204 630222 6485571 1325 6 -80 282.55 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-205 630222 6485571 1325 6 -65 303.89 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022



About the Trapper Gold Target



The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. The gold-in-soil geochemical signature has a strong positive correlation to Zn-Pb. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target. The volcanics are Triassic Stuhini Lapilli Tuff and at least two intrusive phases have been identified as diorite and quartz-diorite. Age-dating for the mineralized intrusive is Cretaceous of 85.2Ma +- 1.2Ma. Visible gold has been identified in core and surface outcrops. Rock grab samples have returned up to 135 g/t Au. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal-veins-veinlets (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite); quartz-stockwork, within sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets and disseminated gold in the diorite. In 2021, Brixton completed 15 drill holes between 58-322m depth for a total of 3,107m. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed, totaling 8581m, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 32.64m of 1.78 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold. The Trapper Target is royalty free.



About the Thorn Project



The wholly-owned 2,863 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in northwestern British Columbia at the northern trend of the Golden Triangle, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km trend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex and related sedimentary units with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work. Information on each of the targets may be found at the following link: https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/



Quality Assurance & Quality Control



Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.



Qualified Person



Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (under Option to Pacific Bay Minerals (TSXV: PBM), the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE: IE). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

