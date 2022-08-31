Top of the Class! Prodigy Math Named Top Supplemental Education Platform in United States

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodigy Education ('Prodigy'), leaders in game-based learning, are excited to announce that their math game has been named one of the most popular platforms among students and educators in the United States.

Prodigy Math was listed as the top supplemental platform in the EdTech Top 40 Fall 2022 Report by LearnPlatform, and the 18th most popular edtech solution overall. The report studied edtech usage in K-12 districts across the U.S. for the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s great for Prodigy Math to be officially recognized as one of the most popular classroom tools,” said Alex Peters, Co-CEO of Prodigy Education. “With students and teachers now returning to classrooms after a well-earned summer break, we’re thrilled so many will once again have Prodigy supporting them with a game-based learning platform that puts the fun into math practice.”

As well as being named one of the most popular educational tools in the U.S., Prodigy also earned two prestigious consumer awards this summer:



Prodigy Math and Prodigy English were both named Gold Medal Winners in the Parent and Teacher Choice Awards™ by Howtolearn.com in the category of Website, Educational Game. Judges looked for brain-based learning principles, creativity, innovation, and fun to “honor products of exceptional quality and outstanding performance at home and in the school environment.” Check out what the judges said about Prodigy Math and Prodigy English.

Prodigy Math was also listed as a winner in the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA).

NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best toys, apps, games, books, music, and other “family must-haves” to be award winners through year-round product testing. Check out what the evaluation panel said about Prodigy Math.



Rohan Mahimker, Co-CEO of Prodigy Education, said: “To earn recognition like this from teachers and parents is a great start to back-to-school season. It’s further validation of our approach of combining curriculum-aligned and freely accessible educational content inside an engaging gameplay experience. This ensures kids stay motivated to learn, while also helping teachers and parents to stay invested in their learning journey.”

All teacher accounts for Prodigy Math and Prodigy English are free, with their entire catalogue of standards-aligned educational content available at no cost - both inside and outside the classroom. Optional memberships are available for families, providing access to additional parent features to help them stay connected to their child’s educational progress, as well as member-only gameplay features designed to support student engagement and motivation.

For more information visit the Prodigy Education website.

-30-

About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy’s approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

Attachment