Worldwide Ion Exchange Resins Industry to 2030 - Players Include Lanxess, Thermax, Ion Exchange India and Samyang Holdings

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ion exchange resins are extensively used in water treatment plants to remove contaminants such as pollutants, factory wastes, and pathogenic microorganisms in drinking water. Wastewater produced from agriculture, industrial processes, and sewage are discarded into freshwater resources, making the freshwater toxic and unsuitable for human consumption.
Market Dynamics
Growth in the food & beverage industry is expected to serve major growth opportunities to the market of ion exchange resins. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, in 2018, the U.S. consumers, businesses, and government entities spent US$ 1.71 trillion on food and beverages in grocery stores and other retailers and on away-from-home meals and snacks.
Increasing demand for fresh water and increasing number of wastewater treatment plant across the globe is driving the market for the ion exchange resins. For instance, in October 2019, Clariant, a technology consulting and designing firm, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the Industrial & Consumer Specialties (ICS) site in Bonthapally, India. The plant at the zero liquid discharge site has the capacity to treat 300 kiloliters of wastewater per day.
The global ion exchange resins market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising need for water treatment solutions across the globe. With the increase in population across the globe, there is an upsurge in industrial activities and urbanization which in turn is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global Ion exchange resins market over the forecast period.
Major players in the global ion exchange resins market are increasing their investment on innovative product launch, research & development, and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as energy, chemical, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, paper & pulp and others. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include The Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess Ag, Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange India Ltd., Samyang Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., ResinTech Inc., Novasep Holding, Samyang Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
4. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
6. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
7. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
