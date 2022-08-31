Global Urea Breath Test Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Test Type, Product, Instrument, End-user, and Region

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea Breath Test Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The urea breath test is used to detect helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a type of bacteria that may infect the stomach and is a main cause of ulcers in both the stomach and duodenum (the first part of the small intestine).



The increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities is expected to drive growth of the global urea breath test market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Gulf Coast Scientific, Inc., a manufacturer of medical products, announced that it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Pylo Plus UBT System. Pylo Plus UBT System is a 13C urea breath test, designed to detect Helicobacter pylori(H. pylori) infection.



Market Dynamics

Helicobacter pylori infection is amongst the most common chronic bacterial infections in humans affecting around 4.4 billion people worldwide, with a high prevalence rate of 28% to 84% in different geographic regions. Generally, the prevalence of the infection is more common in emerging economies.



Pylori infection is often associated with pathogenesis of gastric & duodenal ulcers, gastritis, gastric cancer, and gastric mucosa associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. According to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2021, the number of new estimated cases of stomach cancer is around 26,560 with an estimated death of 11,180 in the U.S.



In addition, researchers have established a strong link between H. pylori infection and esophageal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., in 2021, around 19,260 new esophageal cancer cases diagnosed, and accounting for about 15,530 deaths in the U.S. Hence, the early diagnosis and eradication is a growing necessity for preventing these conditions, which can be attributed to the market growth.



There are various test for diagnosing H. pylori such as histopathological examination of the biopsy, immunohistochemical staining, rapid urease test, urea breath test (UBT), and stool antigen test (SAT). However, the preference of urea breath test (UBT) over other tests is increasing, owing to its non-invasive nature. It is considered as the most accurate testing method among the non-invasive tests. This, in turn, is expected to drive growth of global urea breath test market.



Moreover, the test is found useful for both initial diagnosis of H. pylori and evaluating post treatment status. Hence, increasing its application throughout the course of H. pylori infection, is expected to further drive the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global urea breath test market, market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global urea breath test market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kibion AB (Mayoly Spindler), Avanos Medical, Inc.,Quest Diagnostics, Beijing Richen-Force Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Paladin Labs Inc., Beijing Binal Health Bio- Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., AB ANALITICA s.r.l., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Sercon Group, Campro Scientific GmbH, Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., Avisa Diagnostics, INFAI GmbH, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Metabolic Solutions, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Gulf Coast Scientific, Inc., FAN GmbH, and Kizlon Medical

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global urea breath test market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global urea breath test market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Test Type

Market Snippet, By Product

Market Snippet, By Instrument

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Key Development Strategies

Mergers And Acquisition Scenario

Market Trends & Technological Advancement

Brand Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Epidemiology

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

4. Global Urea Breath Test Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Impact on Manufacturing

Impact on Manufacturing

5. Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Test Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2030

Segment Trends

Point-of-Care Tests (POCT)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Laboratory Based Test

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Product, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2030

Segment Trends

Breath Analyzer

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

UBT-Kits

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Instrument, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2030

Segment Trends

Breath Analyzer

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Infrared Spectrometer

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Laser Assisted Rationalizer

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Urea Breath Test Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2030

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Diagnostic Centers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Standalone Labs

Private Lab Networks

9. Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

10. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Snapshot

Kibion AB (Mayoly Spindler)

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Beijing Richen-Force Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Paladin Labs Inc.

Beijing Binal Health Bio- Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

AB ANALITICA s.r.l.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sercon Group

Campro Scientific GmbH

Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

Avisa Diagnostics

INFAI GmbH

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Metabolic Solutions, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Gulf Coast Scientific, Inc.

FAN GmbH

Kizlon Medical

11. Section

