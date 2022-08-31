Mobiquity Technologies Selected by Endorse to Execute Marketing and Advisory Services for the Crypto, NFT, Gaming and Web3 Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today is pleased to announce that Endorse, a digital advertising, public relations, marketing and SEO company has engaged Mobiquity Technologies to help them execute their gameplan of marketing Crypto, NFT’s, Gaming and Web3 marketing campaigns using Mobiquity’s proprietary CryptoGraph technology.



Zach Baker, CEO of Endorse, said “Mobiquity and their team have been outstanding to my company and provide excellent service and results. They have a proven track record, and we are happy to partner with Mobiquity for the added benefits they can bring to our clients.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said, “We are excited to be chosen as the Endorse programmatic platform to help service all their clients in the Web 2 and Web 3 world. Zach and his team have done a great job building trust within the Crypto space and we look forward to helping him grow his reputation by providing excellent service and results to all of the Endorse clients.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Endorse

Endorse is a Web2 and Web3 Marketing and Advisory Service company. Endorse aims to provide transparent and organic engagement to all of its clients by offering all aspects of marketing to assist your business in growth. For more information, please visit https://endorseweb3.com

