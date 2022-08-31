iRhythm Technologies to Host Analyst & Investor Day on September 21, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the Company will host an Analyst & Investor Day on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in New York City.



A live webcast of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be accessible at that time on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

