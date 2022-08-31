Pokemoto Opens 11th Hawaiian Eatery in Connecticut

Pokemoto Opens in Colchester, CT, the Brand’s Core Market

Burleson, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its eleventh Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market, holding steady as the largest poke player in the Connecticut market. This franchise location opening is the third announced grand opening in the last ten days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a company owned location in Orange Park, Florida.

“We know Pokemoto is a recognized poke brand in the Connecticut market given our existing footprint and the Colchester, Connecticut location gives us another flag on the map with nine more openings on the horizon for the Connecticut market. We’re seeing a group of our franchise agreements signed come to fruition after going through our signing, construction, training and opening cycle and it’s a great sense of accomplishment for our team - we’re ready for more! Our local franchisee is a seasoned franchise restaurant operator, and we expect big things from this location.” said Michael Roper, CEO.

Ryan Gwiazdowski, the Colchester Pokemoto franchisee commented “The town of Colchester along with surrounding towns needed something fresh and new, and Pokemoto fit that bill. We’re excited to be open and serving the Colchester area. Our unique menu offerings paired with our trendy boba teas have been a bit hit so far. The town came out to support our grand opening and we’re so grateful to be a part of the community.”

Roper continued, “Our corporate strategy of Pokemoto being the company’s growth vehicle is coming to fruition and all hands are on deck to keep the momentum going in getting new deals signed and Pokemoto locations open. The trifecta of openings over the lasts ten days has the team buzzing for more action. Just last week we opened a non-traditional take-out and delivery focused Pokemoto location within the four walls of our already leased Superfit Foods commercial kitchen space in Orange Park to maximize our resources. No opportunity is off the table for Pokemoto. We’ve recently brought on two new franchise sales managers, bolstered our advertising campaigns, and launched an aggressive veterans discount to bring more potential franchisees into our Ohana. We have open or coming soon Pokemoto eateries in 13 states, 43 franchise agreements sold to date and 8 locations currently under construction. I look forward to sharing more information about our growth plans in the near future.”

Pokemoto’s strategy focuses on growth through both company owned and franchise locations. Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing

marketing@musclemakergrill.com