AgEagle Aerial Systems Chairman and CEO, Barrett Mooney, to Speak at Commercial UAV Expo 2022 in Las Vegas Next Week

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney will be a featured speaker at Commercial UAV Expo 2022 to be held in Las Vegas next week, September 6-8, 2022.



In addition, AgEagle will be exhibiting at the event’s Exhibit Hall in Booth #709, where Company officials will be available for one-on-one product demos and discussions and interviews with the media. AgEagle customers and business partners are eligible to receive Exhibit Hall registrations at no charge. To arrange free registration, please contact media@ageagle.com.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Barrett Mooney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AgEagle Aerial Systems

WHAT: Featured Panel Discussion: Drone Visionaries: Getting Drones to Work Today

WHERE: Room 408-410, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

WHEN: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Pacific Time

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is the leading international trade fair and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial unmanned aerial systems. Industries covered include Construction, Drone Delivery, Energy & Utilities, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining & Aggregates, Infrastructure & Transportation, Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security and Surveying & Mapping. This year’s conference will feature 200+ best-in-class exhibitors, host over 2,500 attendees and provide engaging keynotes and panel discussions throughout the two-day event. For more information, please visit www.expouav.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

