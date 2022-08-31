Next Generation of Telos’ Cyber Risk Management Platform Enables Financial Expression of Cyber Risks and Accelerates Workflow Automation

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of the latest enhancements of Xacta®, its cyber risk management and compliance analytics platform.



This release introduces new features that allow Xacta users to quantify and align cyber risk with business objectives by expressing the risks in financial terms or dollar amounts. Additionally, this new version of Xacta expands on the intelligent workflow capability that uses data to automate and advance workflow to significantly reduce the human input required in the IT risk management process. Further, Xacta’s API has been advanced and native integrations with Tenable and STIG Viewer added, enabling a more diverse integration ecosystem to accommodate business intelligence and security tools used by Xacta customers.

Risk Quantification Enhancements

“Telos is proud to be at the forefront of modern IT risk management (ITRM) solutions with these exciting new capabilities and enhancements. Now highly regulated commercial and government customers can view and understand cyber risks with accurate financial context,” said Hugh Barrett, chief product officer of Xacta, Telos.

The capabilities for risk quantification will enable Xacta customers to calculate inherent risk likelihood, impact and criticality. Customers will also be able to define their custom financial loss formula through population expressions and layer it over Xacta’s native methodologies for customer-specific risk analysis in dollar amounts.

“Analyst firm Gartner recognized cyber risk quantification as an “ITRM Top Trend” for 2022, and also as a critical capability for ITRM solutions,” said Barrett. “As the cyber threat landscape continues to expand and complexify, understanding risk in relation to your financial bottom-line is more critical than ever for prioritization and remediation of the most business-critical risks.”

Intelligent Workflow Enhancements

Xacta’s newly enhanced intelligent workflow capability allows customers to set criteria and fill out questionnaires to automatically populate control implementation, overlays, and control inheritance data, and define dynamic workflow triggers. This capability will allow customers to avoid waiting for manual attestations from an employee on vacation, streamline collaborative projects, reduce audit fatigue stemming from manual and repetitive approval processes, and ultimately reduce user error.

API and Integration Enhancements

Xacta’s new API enhancements continue to enrich the data sent to and from Xacta and connected business intelligence and security tools. Additionally, native integrations added in this release include Tenable and STIG Viewer, which expand on Xacta’s robust vulnerability management capabilities, and add additional sources for vulnerability scan data and improved CVE coverage within the Xacta platform. Xacta’s API will continue to be refined in subsequent releases to address shifting integration requirements for our customers.

For more information about Xacta solutions and services, visit www.telos.com/xacta.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

