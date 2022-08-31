AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Large Order from Hospital Group

Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for seventeen ROSA security robots through one of the Company’s largest dealers. The end-user for this security deployment is a large regional hospital group that is part of a health group with over 600 locations.



The Company expects this user will be revealed within the next few months.

Sixteen ROSA units specified for this deployment will be configured as ROSA-P devices. ROSA-P is a new member of the ROSA lineup that uses existing light poles as its primary power source whether or not the light is centrally controlled. ROSA-P receives power from the pole during night-time hours when the fixture is active. When daylight comes the unit then switches to auxiliary power via its internal battery to ensure 24/7 coverage of the secured area.

All ROSA systems will be deployed throughout the facility’s largest parking lots and have been preconfigured for use with the RAD Light My Way platform.

Parking lots are the third most common place for assaults, abductions, and homicides, according to recent FBI data. A survey by the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety group found that nearly 70% of armed robberies and 56% of rape incidents of health care workers occurred in parking and adjacent areas.

“This is the ideal deployment for ROSA-P and showcases the RAD Light My Way platform as an affordable solution providing a safe environment for our healthcare heroes,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RAD Light My Way was conceived when visiting another healthcare facility and speaking with the administration team. The nursing staff felt very uncomfortable walking to and from their cars alone at night.”

“With the deployment of RAD Light My Way and ROSA, we intend to make an impact on the instances of assault and other dangerous crimes that often occur in unmanned parking lots,” Reinharz added. “Legacy solutions like Blue Light emergency phones paved the way for parking lot safety but unfortunately don’t provide the level of response time or crime deterrent that is required in this day and age. Our students, staff and employees deserve solutions that do more, the solution must be proactive not reactive. ROSA-P and RAD Light My Way are built with this goal in mind.”

In an effort to further improve on its RAD Light My Way platform the Company is requesting input from students, faculty members and healthcare staff regarding their experiences with parking lot safety as well as input on how the Company can further improve comfort and security via its existing solutions. Inquiries or experiences can be directed to RADLMW@radsecurity.com

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

RAD Light My Way recently won two Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, RIO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

