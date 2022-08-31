Xage Appoints Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Federal

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage, the zero trust real-world security company, today welcomed two new additions to its executive leadership team: Darron Makrokanis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Matthew Heideman as Vice President of Federal. Both join Xage during a moment of accelerating growth driven by the urgent need to cyber-harden critical infrastructure industries.



“Xage is on a mission to protect the world’s most vulnerable organizations from potentially devastating hacks. This means we need to continue to scale across both the public and private sectors,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage. “Darron’s impressive track record scaling software and cybersecurity companies will help us broaden our impact across sectors. In addition, we’ve also tapped Matthew to lead and extend our work within the federal government specifically. Both are the right leaders to guide Xage through our next phase of growth.”

Makrokanis brings decades of experience from tech companies such as Druva, Tenable, Splunk, and Booz Allen Hamilton to Xage’s C-suite. Most recently, Makrokanis was Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas, Australia and New Zealand at D2iQ, an enterprise Kubernetes provider for smart cloud-native applications. He also previously served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves. In his new role as CRO, Makrokanis will spearhead Xage’s go-to-market strategy, overseeing all aspects of sales and business development.

“The increase in cyberattacks has put many critical industries under pressure to evaluate and update their security strategies,” said Makrokanis. “Xage’s zero trust capabilities, solutions, and services meet this rapidly growing need for proactive cyber defense. Xage has the right product, for the right markets, at the right time.”

Alongside Makrokanis, Matthew Heideman joins the executive team from D2iQ, where he served as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Growth for the Public Sector markets. He also held roles at Red Hat, IBM, Deloitte, and Lockheed Martin. As Xage’s VP of Federal, Heideman will lead Xage’s continued work with federal agencies to integrate zero trust into security strategies.

