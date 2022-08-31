Media Advisory: Fortinet Championship Security Summit and Tech Expo Brings Together Leading Cybersecurity Technology Experts

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Product at Fortinet

“The second annual Fortinet Championship Security Summit advances our mission to secure people, devices, and data everywhere as we bring together global industry leaders to discuss innovative ideas and solutions for the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Building on the success of last year’s event, the Summit will focus on a range of topics – from managing cyber risk or implementing zero trust, to closing the cyber skills gap – to further help organizations protect themselves from cyber threats.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced details of the two-day Fortinet Championship Security Summit taking place on Tuesday, September 13 and Friday, September 16 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The Security Summit Symposium will build on the success from last year and bring together the Fortinet community of elite customers, partners, executives, and global industry experts for two days of keynotes, panels and roundtable discussions.

The Security Summit will be complemented with a Technology Vendor Expo, taking place September 12-18 made possible by Fortinet’s Tech Expo Sponsors.

This premier event will kickoff the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season with the Fortinet Championship running from September 15 through September 18 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Distinguished Industry Leaders to Participate in Security Summit Symposium Sessions

This year’s agenda will offer attendees the opportunity to hear from world-class industry visionaries and thought leaders, ranging from leading technology business founders, executives at global Fortune 100 companies across various sectors, public and private sector cybersecurity leaders, government leaders, Fortinet Public Sector Advisory Council members – including former Governor Gary Locke, former Commissioner Rachelle Chong, General Sir Richard Shirreff and former Undersecretary Suzanne Spaulding – as well as select members of the Fortinet executive team.

Topics that will be discussed at the Security Summit include managing cyber risk, securing critical infrastructure, how innovation is critical to security, securing the cloud, secure connectivity and zero trust, proactive cybersecurity strategies, and closing the cyber skills gap.

The full list and description of Fortinet Championship Security Summit sessions can be accessed here: https://events.fortinet.com/fortinetchampionship/details. The Security Summit is made possible in large part to Fortinet’s Premier Sponsors.

Fortinet Championship Proceeds Benefit Community Organizations

Building on its commitment to the community, Fortinet has designated proceeds from the Fortinet Championship to benefit non-profit organizations in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; and reskilling programs. These organizations focused on STEM-initiatives include Eat. Learn. Play Foundation and Alaina’s Voice Foundation. Proceeds will also be given to local Napa Valley non-profits, such as the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Napa Valley Vine Trail Foundation.

Through these donations, Fortinet will advance its commitment to the community and further advance in its mission to cultivate a skilled, inclusive and diverse cybersecurity workforce to close the cyber skills gap through its Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) initiatives.

Supporting Quote

“We are excited to again have the Fortinet Championship leading off the 2022-2023 FedEx Cup Regular Season in September. Our players, their families, and our fans love visiting Napa Valley and the Fortinet Security Summit brings top technology and golf talent together for the Fortinet Championship tournament. We expect another spectacular event this year.”

-Tyler Dennis, President of the PGA TOUR

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 595,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

