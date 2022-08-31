WXN and Mercedes-Benz launch first-ever Emerging Leaders’ Summit to close the gender gap

Toronto, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) and Mercedes-Benz today announced that the two organizations have joined forces to launch the first-ever WXN Emerging Leaders’ Summit on September 22, 2022. This unique summit, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, will help address the challenges that high-potential, high-performing and professional women face as they take their first steps into leadership.

“After 25 years of listening to the voices of women – including Black women, Indigenous women, Women of Colour, Women Living with Disabilities and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community – we’ve developed a deep understanding of what they want and need to advance their careers,” said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. “Those voices shape the planning and design of all of our events and programs, and in particular, this groundbreaking summit.”

The full-day summit will give emerging female leaders a platform to build their leadership skills and learn from impactful and powerful speakers who have navigated the trials and triumphs of this path before. The topic is as timely as ever - according to research from McKinsey and LeanIn.org, professional women are still encountering the “broken rung” and being promoted to manager at lower rates than men. For every 100 men promoted to manager, only 86 women receive the same opportunity.

“Throughout our longstanding partnership, Mercedes-Benz and WXN have been committed to supporting women in their development so that they can be the leaders of the future,” said Eva Wiese, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. “We are excited to present this groundbreaking summit to support the next wave of emerging leaders through purpose, inspiration and professional development. By working together, we can achieve our goal of putting more women in the driver’s seat.”

Following the theme, “Driven by Purpose,” the summit will address topics that professional women have identified as most important to their interests in a survey. Throughout a day of panels, roundtables, a workshop, a keynote and a fireside chat, attendees will learn valuable skills such as:

Leading change and motivating others

Influence and decision-making

Setting courageous goals

Purposeful and values-based leadership

Mental health and self-care

Networking and brand-building

The summit will spotlight inspirational and powerful women, with a keynote by Demi Chalkias, Professional Performance and Racing Car Driver; and a fireside chat with Eva Wiese, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada and Kayla Grey, Sports Anchor/Reporter, TSN.

Tickets for the WXN Emerging Leaders’ Summit presented by Mercedes-Benz are available for purchase now at https://wxnetwork.com/page/WXNEmergingLeadersSummit2022home.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN) is North America’s #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN currently operates in Canada and the U.S.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.