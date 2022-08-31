Groundbreaking Ceremony Will Kick Off Construction of Sports Mecca in Delaware, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 30, 2022.

The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages.

The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport fields, three of which are FIFA Pro-certified, six baseball and softball fields, heated batting cages and a multi-level pavilion with concessions and restrooms. All the fields will have synthetic turf for year-round playing, as well as lights, digital scoreboards, Pixelot cameras, HD streaming capabilities and more.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Sept. 30, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Evans Farm, located at 5833 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center. The groundbreaking ceremony is by invitation only.

"This is a major investment in the area and became a reality thanks to Brad Jennings and Jennings Land Development. A dire need is being addressed and it's being done with zero tax dollars," said Ryan Rivers, Former Orange Township Trustee and MORPC Member.

About Jennings Sports Park

Jennings Sports Park is the next generation of sports parks. Located at Evans Farm in Delaware County, Ohio, Jennings Sports Park features soccer and multi-sport fields, baseball and softball fields, batting cages and a multi-level pavilion. Jennings Sports Park is the premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages.

