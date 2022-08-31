HomeServices of America’s Pickford Escrow Company Marks 30 Years Of Helping Clients Navigate the Escrow Process

San Diego, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickford Escrow Company, a HomeServices of America company and one of the largest full-service escrow firms in California, is celebrating its 30th year of serving the escrow needs of homebuyers and sellers.

“We have been in business for 30 years and pride ourselves on seeking out the best of the best in this industry,” said Stephanie Wolf, General Manager, Escrow Operations, who has been with Pickford Escrow Company for 22 years. “Our goal is to continue to grow our community and adhere to the highest standards of customer service and client satisfaction.”



Stephanie attributes Pickford Escrow Company’s longevity and success in the industry to its highly skilled professionals who deliver personalized customer service and are experts at communicating the escrow process. Taking a proactive approach, they help clients avoid potential pitfalls by listening to and understanding each customer’s needs.

Founded in 1991, Pickford Escrow Company is one of the largest full-service escrow companies in the state, with 20 offices and approximately 90 employees in Southern California. It is highly regarded as an independent escrow company and neutral third party to real estate transactions. The company has a distinguished reputation for experience, stability, and dedicated customer service. Its highly skilled escrow professionals are well-regarded for their personalized customer service, communications skills, and proactive approach in helping clients avoid potential pitfalls in any transaction. These caring employees are experts at listening and understanding all customer needs in any transaction.



“Since its inception, the firm has focused on two missions: to deliver the highest level of professional service to its clients and to ensure the most safe and secure escrow experience possible,” said Martha Mosier, President, Pickford Escrow Company. As part of a comprehensive, collaborative real estate team (REALTOR®, Lender, Title Officer, Escrow Officer, Transaction Coordinator), the company acts as a neutral party to facilitate a variety of real estate transactions for a diverse range of clients.



SOC1, SOC2 and SSAE 18 certified, Pickford Escrow Company is fully licensed by the Department of Business Oversight, which holds it to the highest standard in both experience and trust accounting practices. The firm is proud to be owned by HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. This powerful alliance reinforces the strength, excellence, and integrity of Pickford’s service. www.pickfordescrow.com.



# # #

Attachments