Liquid Media Group Granted a 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Rule

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.



As previously reported, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on March 1, 2022, that the bid price for its common shares was not in compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. At that time, the Company was required to regain compliance by August 29, 2022. The extension will allow the Company to regain compliance if the bid price for the Company's common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before February 27, 2023.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and has given written assurance to Nasdaq that it will, if necessary, implement available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co

