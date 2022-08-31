National Football League and Enthusiast Gaming Partner to Launch NFL Tuesday Night Gaming





NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Football League (“NFL") and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming"), (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), announced a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration bringing together NFL players and Legends and top gaming content creators from marquee gaming organizations including Luminosity Gaming. This multi-year partnership will see the launch of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (“NFL TNG”), where teams will compete head-to-head across popular video game titles.



NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will debut September 13 at 6:30 PM ET, and stream live on YouTube in the United States and Canada on Tuesdays during the 2022-2023 NFL regular season. Fans can expect to see a rotating roster of 12 NFL players or Legends and 6 gaming creators competing across three game titles each week in an exciting new format. After each week’s gameplay, teams will be ranked with the top four teams qualifying for a single-elimination playoff, where one team will be crowned champion of the inaugural NFL Tuesday Night Gaming season.

The first season will conclude with an All-Star Game coinciding with Super Bowl Week. Fans will choose their favorite NFL players or Legends and gaming content creators to compete in a special edition gaming night. The winning team will receive a cash prize to donate to the charity of their choice.

Included in the schedule are three bye weeks, where NFL players and gaming creators will take a break from the NFL TNG competition for NFL Family Game Night (“FGN”). NFL Family Game Night is designed as a platform for families and younger fans to play alongside their favorite players and gamers in a fun and entertaining format.

In addition to the weekly live streamed gameplay, this partnership will also produce daily, always-on content throughout the season, including, pre-and post-game analysis, highlights, plays of the week, and more, leveraging the scale of the NFL and Enthusiast Gaming’s network of gaming assets. For more information on what’s to come this season, visit nfltuesdaynightgaming.com.

“The NFL is excited to collaborate with Enthusiast Gaming on this first-of-its-kind content series for the League,” said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL. “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will be a unique addition to our weekly schedule that embraces the broader gaming community through an entertaining mix of NFL stars and video gaming culture.”

“No one has brought together the gaming community with any sports league for a program of this scale before,” said Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a new and exciting content platform for brands and agencies to connect with younger audiences through bespoke custom content and talent integrations, including owned moments, featured segments, social activations, and more. We are honored to have been chosen by the NFL to collaborate on this unique and important initiative that will help expand the NFL’s reach to gaming audiences.”

