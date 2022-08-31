Automox Takes Home Three ‘Best of’ UEM Awards as Product Momentum Accelerates with IT Troubleshooting

Boulder, Colo, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations provider, is the winner of three ‘Best of’ awards from third-party review site, TrustRadius. Automox qualified for the awards in the Summer 2022 Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) software category.



Automox was recognized for:

Best Value for Price

Best Feature Set

Best Relationship

The recognition comes as Automox expands its platform to give ITOps teams even greater flexibility and control of their environments with advanced IT troubleshooting. With these new capabilities, IT teams can quickly address a wide array of common endpoint issues, ranging from email account errors, password resets, devices that won’t update, and processes that drain device resources.



Providing fixes to these issues without cloud-based automation or control requires significant time and tools. With Automox’s new advanced troubleshooting solution, IT admins can address endpoint issues and threats by conducting a granular investigation on any device, or by automating fixes to common issues, resulting in:



Shorter resolution cycles: IT teams increase resolution efficiency with a single, consolidated console for both investigation and remediation.

IT teams increase resolution efficiency with a single, consolidated console for both investigation and remediation. More productive users: IT teams keep end users happy and productive with simple automation to fix recurring issues and instant device remote access to troubleshoot in real time.

IT teams keep end users happy and productive with simple automation to fix recurring issues and instant device remote access to troubleshoot in real time. Reduced troubleshooting complexity: IT teams can manage devices and access them remotely from the same cloud-native console with a single agent.

With automated scripts for common issues, and capabilities like advanced IT troubleshooting and automated vulnerability remediation, Automox users can also expect to save on resourcing and on costs – an outcome that has contributed to Automox’s high marks with TrustRadius.



Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius, said, “These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. 94% of reviewers say they would buy Automox again. Reviewers also highlight how Automox reduced their patch management operational costs by up to 15%.”



And in a recent report by industry analysts, data showed that in cases where organizations are using legacy on-prem solutions instead of cloud-based solutions, Automox can further reduce operational and administrative costs by up to 91%.



In addition to being recognized for its potential cost savings, customers acknowledged Automox for its comprehensive coverage of Windows, macOS, and Linux systems all within a single platform. Headley stated that, “Reviewers highlight Automox’s compatibility with various operating systems. They also emphasize how effective Automox is at centralized patch management.”



Automox also received high marks for its customer support and vendor-customer relations. “Reviewers spoke highly about how Automox support was quick to assist and resolve issues. They also highlight that support follows up frequently to ensure users get the most out of their experience with Automox.”

For more information about Automox, visit here.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native IT operations platform for modern organizations. It makes it easy to keep every endpoint automatically configured, patched, and secured – anywhere in the world. With the push of a button, IT admins can fix critical vulnerabilities faster, slash cost and complexity, and win back hours in their day. Join thousands of companies transforming IT operations into a strategic business driver with Automox. Learn more at: www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

© 2022 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.