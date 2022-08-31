Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Amanda Blum as Chief Financial Officer

San Jose, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies (“Lynx” or the” Company”) , a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, today announced the appointment of Amanda Blum as Chief Financial Officer. Blum was previously with Green Hills Software, an established provider of embedded safety and security solutions, where she served as the Corporate Controller. She will oversee finance, accounting, and other administrative support functions and report into CEO Tim Reed.

“As we seek to accelerate growth, organically and with acquisitions, and optimize the Lynx business, it was critical for us to bring on a financial leader capable of providing our team with the data and insights needed to make business decisions in real time. Amanda’s experience in the embedded safety and security software industry combined with her broad skillset, spanning accounting, financial planning and analysis, M&A, and tax, make her an obvious choice to add to the Lynx leadership team. I’m excited to welcome her aboard and look forward to partnering with her in this next phase of the Company’s growth,” Reed stated.

"I’m thrilled to join Lynx ‘s executive leadership team at this critical juncture. In today’s environment, Lynx is in a unique position to help customers ensure that their mission critical systems can be relied upon to operate as intended, on time, and securely, while simultaneously enabling customers to be more efficient and nimbler. I look forward to partnering with Tim and the rest of the Lynx team to accelerate growth,” commented Blum.

Prior to joining Green Hills, Blum held several senior financial and accounting positions at Sientra, Inc., a publicly traded medical device company. Her responsibilities spanned accounting, financial planning and analysis, SEC reporting, and tax, while also participating in strategic M&A activities. She is a certified public accountant and graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Business Economics with an emphasis in Accounting.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies develops open architecture software solutions for mission-critical embedded systems in aerospace, defense, industrial, and critical infrastructure end-markets. The Company’s real-time operating system (“RTOS”), hypervisor, and related software solutions support safe, cybersecure, high-performance, and high-reliability computing for applications requiring the strictest standards for certification and compliance. Since 1988, customers have trusted Lynx’s products, development capabilities, and certification expertise to enable mixed criticality systems to be harnessed to deliver deterministic, real-time, and secure performance and intelligent decision-making. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

