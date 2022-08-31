Own Up and Realtor.com® Join Forces to Streamline the Home Buying Process

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own Up , a digital mortgage shopping service, today announced a commercial relationship with Realtor.com, a real estate marketplace operated by News Corp’s subsidiary, Move, Inc. Own Up and Realtor.com are mission-aligned companies, both aiming to improve the home buying process for Americans looking to close on their dream homes.



Alongside this new collaboration, Own Up closed a $25M round of funding, led by Brand Foundry Ventures. Realtor.com is among the investors participating in the funding round, which also saw return participation from past investors, Link Ventures and Listen Ventures. The injection of capital will allow Own Up to continue to build out its innovative technology platform, expand its novel shopping experience and product offerings, and invest in the Company’s people and culture.

Own Up and Realtor.com’s relationship will give users direct access to Own Up’s mortgage shopping service, including personalized loan offers from its exclusive lender marketplace and real-time advice from the industry’s only mortgage shopping concierge. The integration with Realtor.com will allow homebuyers to gather detailed information about their home financing options as they search listings and find real estate agents.

The housing market has been increasingly challenging for buyers over the past 12 months, with low inventory, rising prices, higher mortgage interest rates, and high-stakes bidding wars. That has caused heightened stress and anxiety for hopeful buyers, an issue Own Up and Realtor.com hope to work together to address.

“From day one, our singular goal was to be a champion for the consumer and bring greater transparency to the home buying process. As the mortgage industry continues to see changes at a rapid clip, it’s crucial that consumers are armed with the right information to make the best financial decisions,” said Patrick Boyaggi, CEO and co-founder of Own Up. “Realtor.com plays an essential role in the home search process for so many Americans and now we’ll be able to provide mortgage education and tools to comparison shop, boosting buyer confidence as they move through the process.”

“Own Up’s team brings deep mortgage expertise to the Realtor.com online experience,” said Realtor.com CFO Bryan Charap. “This relationship is a natural fit; together we’re able to expand upon our shared goal of helping Americans find and close on their dream homes.”

“The housing market is at an inflection point, marked by a lack of inventory and a historic rise in interest rates, and Own Up is uniquely positioned to help consumers navigate one of the most tumultuous components,” said Brian Spaly, General Partner at Brand Foundry Ventures. “This next phase of growth will further cement Own Up’s position as the mortgage shopping experts, ensuring no borrower overpays on their mortgage. At this time of inflation and a pending recession, cost-savings has never been more important.”

About Own Up

Founded in 2016, Own Up is changing the way Americans shop for and secure mortgages, injecting transparency into an opaque process and empowering consumers to make smart financial decisions with the help of intelligent technology and real human advisors. NMLS #: 1450805.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today’s on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

About Brand Foundry Ventures

Brand Foundry Ventures (BFV) is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of companies that are essential to today’s consumer.