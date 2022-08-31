SkillBurst Interactive Releases Chicago Edition of Harassment Awareness Series

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkillBurst Interactive, creator of the innovative SkillBurst® approach to elearning, announced today that it has expanded its award-winning Respectful Workplace Harassment and Prevention training series to meet Chicago's new harassment and bystander intervention training requirements. Today's announcement follows the launch of the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) on-demand series last year.

SkillBurst Interactive's Respectful Workplace series was originally developed in direct consultation with law firms, for law firms - and is now used by more AmLaw 100 law firms to train their own personnel than any other on-demand solution. The company offers two versions of the series: one specifically designed for law firms to train their own personnel and a second for other corporate and professional organizations. Other versions are in the works as well.

"We've received great feedback from our law firm clients on this series on how it respects the intelligence and the time of the audience - so much so that Labor and Employment attorneys have recommended our Corporate version to their clients," said Steve Gluckman, Founder and CEO.

The Respectful Workplace series can be branded and customized to meet the specific needs of each organization. For employers who have personnel in different states, with differing training requirements, the courses can be combined to meet the organization's specific training needs.

With the launch of its Chicago series, SkillBurst is also announcing an "Instant Access" option. Organizations with 300 people or fewer can order online and get instant access to the courses, without having to speak with a salesperson. "Our goal is to streamline compliance training as much as we possibly can," said Gluckman.

The series includes the following courses to meet Chicago requirements:

Harassment Awareness for Supervisors (2 hours)

Harassment Awareness for Employees (1 hour)

Bystander Intervention for Everyone (1 hour)

For more information, please visit https://www.skillburst.com/chicago

About SkillBurst Interactive

SkillBurst Interactive creates on-demand learning you'll be proud to put your name on. SkillBurst Interactive is an award-winning small business, founded in 2013, whose primary focus is the design, development, delivery, and tracking of sophisticated and engaging self-paced elearning experiences for some of the biggest and most respected names across the global legal, financial, healthcare, service, and retail industries as well as federal, state, and local public sector organizations and related associations. The company is known for its award-winning customizable course libraries as well as its custom SkillBurst® development services.

