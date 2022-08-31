Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

English Lithuanian

Please be informed, that on 31 August 2022 INVL Technology (hereinafter – the Issuer) has transferred part of its shares – 120 units to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to pre-empt realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, the Issuer hereby announces the data on shares issued by the Issuer as of 31 August 2022:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorized capital, EUR Portion of the authorized capital, % Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 12,068,383 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt