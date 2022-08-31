Fast Simon Works with Attentive to Personalize SMS and Email Marketing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced an integration with Attentive , boosting top-class mobile marketing with optimized AI eCommerce personalization. This partnership empowers innovative brands to create meaningful interactions through personalized text and email messaging.



Fast Simon’s AI eCommerce optimization and advanced data collection enrich Attentive’s top-class short messaging service (SMS) and email marketing. With this integration, retailers can create search and browse abandonment journeys and tailor segments according to subscribers’ intent in their search and browsing activities.

Since SMS requires people to opt-in, they can control the access to their favorite brands — whether for customer support or member-only offers or to track order status. Fast Simon’s personalization expertise creates relevant marketing messages brands can send using Attentive, resulting in better outcomes for shoppers.

"Reducing abandoned search journeys is a big goal for retailers. Fast Simon has created an optimized experience for Attentive merchants, using critical metrics to send shoppers timely, personalized messages through shopping and purchase behavior," said Greg Bauman, director of partnerships at Attentive.

The Fast Simon and Attentive integration enables the following features and benefits:

Highly Targeted Outreach Campaigns

Merchants can create and target customer segments using a search query of viewed collections. Personalized recommendations for retargeting SMS campaigns are based on:

Shoppers’ behavior in search and collections pages

Smart recommendations for semantic and visual product data

Smart AI personalization engine

SMS Marketing That Stands Out

By targeting customers according to their individual needs, and in unique ways, merchants can grow business engagement and customer loyalty by:

Retargeting based on a shopper’s last session

Creating customer groups according to interest and personal details

Delivering catchy and accurate message content

Customized and Relevant Recommendations and Events

As subscribed shoppers search or click on collections or products, merchants can apply this data to automatically generate AI-based recommendations used in Attentive journeys or segments.

“SMS marketing keeps communication simple, in one place, and is measurable for merchants. Notifications can reach customers at peak times and during optimal trigger moments,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO, Fast Simon. “Our integration with Attentive brings out the power of AI optimization to align with shopper intent, reduce cart abandonment and boost conversions.”

The integration is available to all Fast Simon and Attentive customers. For more information, visit https://www.fastsimon.com/technology/fast-simon-attentive/ .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon delivers optimized eCommerce experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AoV). Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising, search and personalization. Fast Simon powers shopping optimization for thousands of fast-growing and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, Princess Polly and Motherhood. The company integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.

