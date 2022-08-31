Pacejet Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2022

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacejet today announced it will be a Platinum sponsor at SuiteWorld 2022, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners that takes place September 27-30, 2022 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air. This year’s theme is “Full Suite Ahead” with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

At SuiteWorld, Pacejet will be joined by customers Tiger Tail USA and Okuma Fishing to share how shippers, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors have overcome shipping obstacles and prepared for the unpredictable. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Pacejet helps businesses scale and turn shipping challenges brought on by supply chain disruptions into growth opportunities.



SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives – including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management – that showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite and unveil new product announcements.



SuiteWorld will also include:

Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person & On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders and more

To learn more, please visit us at booth 438 in the SuiteWorld Expo.



About SuiteWorld

Hosted by Oracle NetSuite, SuiteWorld is the industry’s premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air September 27-30. The 11th annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite.



For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.



About Pacejet, A 3G Company

3G moves goods better. As a trusted leader in transportation and shipping software, 3G removes the obstacles that stand between our customers and their success. Our fully integrated solutions include 3GTMS, our multi-modal transportation system, and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. By streamlining the movement of goods, 3G helps logistics companies, brokers, and manufacturers across industries ship more products and reach more people, with nothing in their way. To learn why 3G is recognized as a Top Software and Technology Provider, and a Top Supply Chain Projects award winner, visit www.pacejet.com.



Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76e8cee2-09d6-45ba-a400-bf94bf030f91