Treplus Communities Hires Land Acquisition and Entitlement Director

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treplus Communities is pleased to announce that Nichole Martin, AICP has joined the team at Treplus Communities as the Director of Land Acquisition and Entitlement. Nichole offers nearly a decade of local government experience including land use, zoning, community planning, and entitlement knowledge. As an active member of the American Planning Association (APA), she sits on the APA Ohio Board and serves as the Director of the Central Ohio section of APA Ohio. In this role, she will work with Jim Lipnos, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction to secure new sites for development of 55+ communities.

Nichole strives to deliver high-quality development that builds the greatest mutual value for our local government partners. Her credentials include a Master and Bachelor of Science Degree in City/Urban and Regional Planning from The Ohio State University. Nichole is a certified professional Planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). Prior to joining Treplus Communities, Nichole was employed by the City of Dublin, Ohio as a Senior Planner for more than 8 years.

“Treplus Communities is poised for scale and growth and Nichole’s experience will be a valuable asset in developing new communities in national markets,” said Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO & Co-Founder of Treplus Communities.

Active adult living is a $523.4 billion dollar industry that offers a maintenance-free, carefree, socially-engaging lifestyle solution for people over the age of 55. Amidst a dynamic real estate market, it is a rapidly growing trend that is expected to expand across the country at a rate of nearly 5% per year through 2027 and beyond.

Treplus Communities currently operates three Central Ohio locations in Dublin, Delaware, and Pickerington as well as a location in Centerville, Ohio near Dayton. Two additional locations are under development at Sugar Maple Commons in Grove City and Spruce Commons in Westerville. For more information, please visit TreplusCommunities.com.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.