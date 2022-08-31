Todos Medical Establishes Botanical Supplement Manufacturing Capabilities to Support Tollovid Global Expansion and Initiates CBD-A Production

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a lease agreement in Cleburn, TX area for a 15,200 square-foot botanical supplement manufacturing facility on a 6-acre lot, with botanical extraction, distillation and finished good production capabilities. The facility is capable of producing Tollovid™, the Company’s majority owned subsidiary 3CL Pharma’s Ltd.’s 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement, as well as other immune support supplement ingredients that could ultimately be added to new Tollovid formulations, including vitamin C and CBD-A. The facility is currently equipped with over $2,000,000 in botanical manufacturing equipment for the production of supplements and drugs. It can manufacture products from various botanical extract embodiments, including capsules, tinctures, gummies, drinks and syrups. The land on which the facility sites, along with its access to water supply, gives Todos the option to establish grow facilities in the years ahead and has sufficient space to ultimately produce up to 30,000,000 bottles of Tollovid per month. The facility has all of the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to achieve current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), and the Company expects the facility to achieve cGMP status by year-end 2022.



“We have spent the last two years incubating Tollovid by focusing on generating data on its in vitro 3CL protease activity and its effects on acute infection clients and Long Haulers,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We have had several discussions with international distributors who love the ‘Made in the USA’ quality of the Tollovid brand and the data we have generated to date. With this manufacturing initiative, we can bring our cost of goods sold (COGS) to a level where we can compete in the supplement market internationally. This allows us to have full control over the manufacturing process, which means that we are now in a much better position to scale. Over the last month, as we finalized plans around this initiative, the team we have brought in to run the lab that has worked together at a prior CBD manufacturer for over 5 years was able to secure our first two CBD white-label clients who have delivered initial purchase orders for isolate capsules. We believe these first two clients will allow the new contract manufacturing business unit to be immediately cash flow positive and give us the confidence that we can grow this business in a measured way without significant working capital investment as we prepare to expand marketing and distribution for Tollovid domestically and internationally. Texas is a great state in which to do business, and we are excited by the relationships we expect to establish as a result of this strategically located facility.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel analyses, and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com .

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease – based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com . For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

