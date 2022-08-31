Blink Charging Elects Former Top White House Advisor and Member of Congress Cedric Richmond to its Board of Directors

The former Representative brings decades of government and business experience to the Blink Board

Miami, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is pleased to announce the election of former senior advisor to President Biden and former Congressman, Cedric Richmond, to the Blink Board of Directors by the board on August 25, 2022, adding decades of public policy knowledge and insights to the highly experienced Blink board.

Richmond, a distinguished former member of the United States House of Representatives, and founder of the governmental affairs consulting firm, Richmond & Company is known for his foresight, keen political intuition, and his commonsense approach to business, policy, and government. As a result of this expertise and experience, Richmond is uniquely qualified to advise on Blink’s growth and expansion strategies and will provide a valuable perspective to Blink as the company leads the charge to build upon the Biden Administration’s call to deploy EV charging infrastructure across the country.

"Cedric’s addition to the board further broadens the vast collection of experience and expertise that makes the board dynamic and a valuable resource for the executive team,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “We are excited about the wealth of government knowledge, insights, and perspectives Cedric will bring as we continue to expand our presence in the industry, increase deployments of EV charging equipment across the U.S. and the globe, and provide greater shareholder value."

A graduate of Morehouse College and Tulane University School of Law, Richmond was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 representing Louisiana’s second district serving six terms. While in Congress, he served on the House Committees on Small Business, Judiciary, Homeland Security, and the prestigious Ways and Means Committee. From 2017-2019, Richmond served as the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Following his successful congressional career, Richmond joined the Biden Administration in 2021, as Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. In that role, Cedric directly engaged with constituencies that ranged from the top CEOs to Civil Rights Leaders to Youth Advocates. He also proudly served the people of Louisiana in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2000 to 2010. Before serving in Congress, Richmond practiced law in New Orleans.

“It is an honor to join the Board of Directors for a pioneer and leader in the growing EV industry. With the clear initiative from the White House being a focus on deploying EV charging infrastructure, I have been very interested in the space. After a thorough review, I think Blink, the largest owner and operator of EV charging stations in the U.S., is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of this country’s transition to Electric Vehicles and I wholeheartedly support that mission. I look forward to upholding the integrity and confidence that is placed on Blink and working alongside the talented leadership team,” said Richmond.

Richmond will take his seat on the board beginning August 25, 2022, and will serve on our Board’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee.

The Blink Board of Directors along with its accomplished executive management team create an unparalleled group of industry experts at all levels of management throughout the Blink organization. The industry as a whole will benefit from the amassed talent that includes Blink’s Chairman and CEO, Michael D. Farkas along with Ritsaart Van Montfrans, Blink Director and the former CEO of New Motion; Mahi Reddy, Blink Director and CEO of SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Company; Brendan Jones, Blink Director and President and a former EV executive at Nissan, Electrify America and Evgo; and Harjinder Bhade, Blink CTO and a founder of ChargePoint. This dynamic team of EV industry leaders, along with the highly experienced Blink senior management, position Blink as a formidable provider of EV solutions and establishes Blink as a leader in the industry.

