TOOTRiS Selected by MichiganLabs to Provide Child Care Benefits

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Software Labs has just selected TOOTRiS to provide cutting-edge Child Care assistance for its workforce. Michigan Software Labs, based in Ada, Michigan, has developed more than $20 billion in revenue for its clients through custom mobile, web, and Internet of Things (IoT) software.

TOOTRiS will provide Michigan Software Labs team members access to the largest network of licensed Child Care providers, enabling them to search, vet, compare, and enroll in real time. The platform also enables working parents to find slots for temporary care, drop-ins, and non-traditional work schedules.

"Our goal is to create a team where everyone feels fulfilled and supported," said Josh Hulst, co-founder at Michigan Software Labs. "We know firsthand the challenges in dealing with Child Care. As a tech company ourselves, we were very impressed with what TOOTRiS has created to solve that. By selecting their new platform, we'll help our team be able to quickly find affordable, quality Child Care that fits their needs. It aligns with our commitment to our team as well as the community around us."

Michigan Software Labs is not alone. Working parents across the country — especially women — are facing complicated Child Care challenges. According to a survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which referred to TOOTRiS as the Uber of Child Care, 40% of employers have started offering Child Care assistance. By partnering with TOOTRiS and its nationwide online network of providers, companies can offer comprehensive Child Care assistance, critical to boosting recruitment, retention, and team productivity.

"TOOTRiS is excited to partner with forward-thinking companies like Michigan Software Labs who are leading the way in helping solve Child Care challenges for their team," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "Now more than ever, Child Care is proving to be the best way to support working families and help our entire communities — children, parents, and businesses — thrive."

As the Council for a Strong America notes, quality Child Care can strengthen the current and future workforce, contribute to a strong economy and public safety, and enhance national security. In Grand Rapids — the fastest-growing city in Michigan — family-friendly benefits will become more important as the region expands and organizations compete to attract workers.

Michigan Software Labs develops custom mobile, web, and Internet of Things (IoT) software for clients ranging from locally owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Recognized as a leader in UX/UI design, with millions of end-users to date, Michigan Software Labs was named one of the Top UX Design Companies in the U.S. by Clutch and the Inc. Best Places to Work Award. Learn more about them at https://michiganlabs.com.

