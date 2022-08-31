Biggest IP Holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club To Launch NFT Collection with Altava Group.





Singapore, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, luxury fashion metaverse ALTAVA and BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) biggest IP holder Elite Apes announced their partnership. Fans start to wonder what these two powerhouses are cooking up.

Today, the cat is out of the bag. BAGC (KR) (Bored Ape Golf Club Korea) NFT is the first fruit of this collaboration. BAGC (KR) NFT itself is a derivative of the 60 BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) IP. The project also leverages ALTAVA’s recent partnership with companies like Hyundai Department Store , KIAF and Frieze.



One of the most unique utilities built into the BAGC KR NFT is the ability for the owners to exclusively order golf-themed merchandise with the logo of the specific BAGC Korea NFT IP they own. These merchandise range from visors, outfits, sneakers, golf balls, and even golf drivers. This means BAGC NFT owners can order and have these exclusive merchandise drop ship to them for personal use or for reselling.



Similar to Yuga Lab granting IP ownership privileges to its holders, BAGC KR will also give its holders comparable benefits.



“The benefits and utilities that ALTAVA put together for BAGC Korea are compelling. ALTAVA has experience handling high-end IP as well as bridging the real world to the Web3 world. The ability to order, create, and drop-chip golf-related merchandise that are unique to your BAGC Korea NFT is extremely appealing,” said Jason Au of Elite Apes

“BAGC Korea will appeal to both the crypto-savvy golfers as well as owners of high-end NFTs such as BAYC, MAYC, and Crypto Punk. We are creating an exclusive experience for this audience as well as building in utilities that open up interesting possibilities for the owners of the BAGC Korea collection,” explained Andy Ku, CEO/Co-Founder of ALTAVA Group.



Blurring the line between art and technology, BAGC Korea NFT will make its debut on September 1, 2022, at the Kiaf Plus, one of the world's largest art exhibitions in the world.



Leveraging on its recent partnership with Hyundai Department Store, BAGC Korea will also have a pop-up store at the Hyundai Department Trade Center.

About ALTAVA Group

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a hi-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

