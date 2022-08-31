Advancements in Feed Additives Industry and Rising Demand for Nutritious Animal Feed Paving the Way for Zootechnical Feed Additive Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global zootechnical feed additives market is estimated at US$ 9.7 billion at present and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Rigorous production of farm animals for enhancing the obtainability of eggs, meat, and milk is a challenging task for food security. However, zootechnical feed additives are a superlative option for the livestock and poultry industry to maintain the nutritious health of animals as they are known for better digestibility and quicker gut maturation. Additionally, the buzz against the use of antibiotic growth promoters that lead to bacterial resistance to antibiotics is amplifying the need for zootechnical feed additives as an alternative.

Fact.MR suggests that probiotic- and protein-based feed additives will offer the most opportunistic market for new entrants. However, they may observe stiff competition from leading manufacturers owing to their established dominance. On the other hand, getting approval for phytogenic feed additives is a big challenge in front of leading as well as emerging manufacturers. To gain the approval for such products, manufacturers need to submit at least three studies per target animal category. However, providers will observe long-term revenue generation after the passing of the approval process.

Why is the World Seeing Increasing Popularity of Zootechnical Feed Additives?

“Health Deficiencies Defeated by Use of Feed Additives in Farm & Poultry Animals”

In early domestication patterns, domesticators used to feed their cattle and poultry animals with whatever sources of food were available, ranging from grass, pellets, grains, etc., which was then enough for them to survive. However, an increase in the population had surged the number of mouths to be fed and has driven the need for bigger livestock and poultry farms.

Limited availability of grazing lands and fodder has led to low production of animal goods. Efforts towards balancing the demand and supply ratio have caused several health deficiencies in animals such as poor performance, delayed pregnancies, appetite loss, and indigestion of meals. Rigorous scientific efforts and government initiatives towards animal health development have, propelled innovation in the zootech feed additives market.

Key Segments Covered in the Zootechnical Feed Additives Industry Survey

By Ingredient Type :



Prebiotics

Probiotics Phytogenic Protein-Based Others (Organic Acids)





By End-use Industry :



Livestock Industry

Aquaculture Ruminants Swine Others (Equine, Birds) Poultry Pet Industry





By Function :



Gut flora stabilization

Digestibility enhancement Body Weight Maintenance Environment Maintenance Others (Improvement in growth rate and animal welfare)





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA





Market Development

The zootechnical feed additives market is highly fragmented with a large number of emerging manufacturers. Market leaders such as Alltech, ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Novozymes (DSM), Phytobiotics, and Novus International are competing for market dominance in this space.

Market leaders are trying to introduce new and innovative products in the zootechnical feed additives market. Manufacturers are competing with each other in terms of product approval from food authorities. Besides, key players are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to enhance their global presence and strengthen their distribution channels in untapped regions.

Key players in the Zootechnical Feed Additives Market

Delacon

Novus International

Aves Pro

Phytobiotics

Alltech

ADM

Cargill (Diamond V)

Nutreco

Evonic



Key Takeaways from Zootechnical Feed Additives Market Study

The global zootechnical feed additives market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7% and reach US$ 19.1 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 5.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under ingredient type, probiotics dominate the market and are currently valued at US$ 5.1 billion.

Europe dominated the global market with 29% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for zootechnical feed additives is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.7% and 7.1%, respectively, in Europe and North America.



