Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 31 August 2022 at 16:30 EEST



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Katriina Tahkola

Position: Closely associated person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Harri Tahkola

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19033/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-08-31

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 868 Unit price: 10.52 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 10.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 10.46 EUR

(4): Volume: 414 Unit price: 10.46 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 10.46 EUR

(6): Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1900 Volume weighted average price: 10.48741 EUR