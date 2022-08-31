Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 31 August 2022 at 16:30 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Joel Tahkola
Position: Closely associated person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19017/5/4
___________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-31
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 10.4 EUR