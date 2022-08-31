EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages EYPT Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“EyePoint” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EYPT), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 30, 2022, EyePoint announced that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. The subpoena demanded documents covering the Company’s sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU. Following this news, shares of EyePoint fell sharply in after-hours trading.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

