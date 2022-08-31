Global Sustainable Home Décor Market Is Expected to Generate $556.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland ,OR, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable home décor market garnered $331.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $556.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $331.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $556.3 billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Product Type, Price Point, income Group, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in the population of affluent people Rise in disposable incomeof consumers in developed and developing nations Opportunities Intensive marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements Restraints Availability of low-quality and counterfeit goods Variations in the cost of the raw materials

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global sustainable home décor market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary closure of production facilities.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

On the other hand, during the pandemic, manufacturers increased social media advertisement for home decor products to reach a large consumer base. This in turn, boosted the market growth.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sustainable home décor market based on product type, price point, income group, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the floor covering segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on income group, the higher income segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global sustainable home décor market analyzed in the research include Vermont Woods Studios, Cisco Brothers, Lee Industries Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Greenington, Jianxgi, La-Z-Boy Inc., Manchester Wooden, Moso International, Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft, Ashley Furniture, Forbo, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., and Mannington Mills, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sustainable home décor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

